Every Christian has the power to prophesy - Man of God reveals

Religion of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Prophet Shine Agbeko of Changehouse International Ministries has emphasized that all Christians have the power to prophesy over their lives unlike most people think.



According to him, most people assume prophesying is solely the work of the prophet but he clearly stated that every Christian has the ability to prophesy.



In an interview with Paul Anomah Kordieh on e.TV Ghana’s Christian Connect, he said, “The gift of prophecy is the gift of the spirit and it can be given to anybody who is a Christian. So once you’re a born again Christian, the Holy Spirit gives you that gift and you also begin to prophesy”.



Citing an example he said, “So in the case of a local church, where there’s no prophet, God will use the pastor as a prophet”.



He went on to say that, not everyone who prophesies is a prophet like people always like to make it seem.



“The fact that somebody prophesied does not make the person a prophet. It’s just like someone driving a car, it doesn’t make the person a car owner although every car owner drives,” he stated.



He advised people to note because the Holy Spirit can also endow individuals to bring messages to a body or an individual, “and not only prophets”.