Even with Adwoa Safo in parliament E-Levy cannot be passed – Apaak

Politics of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South constituency in the Upper East Region has challenged the leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party in Parliament to come clear on its numbers in the house.



“Let the truth be told that the NPP cannot have the extortionist revenue mobilization bill otherwise known as E-levy passed because they have a problem with their numbers on the floor,” Mr. Apaak said.



“I can bet my last penny that if Adwoa Safo out of the blue should come to Parliament today, the NPP cannot have the E- levy passed,” he stated.



He said aside from Adwoa Safo who is the MP for Dome-Kwabenya constituency, there is another NPP MP who is unavoidably absent from the floor in the long to the medium term.



Dr. Apaak said this on the Citizen Show on Accra 100.5 FM hosted by Kwabena Bobie Ansah on Thursday, February 24.



He was quick to add that the Majority is delaying the passage of the E-levy because they have some difficulties in mobilizing their numbers in the house.



“As the Minority group, we are determined to meet them squarely, we cannot be bribed or coerced by the Majority…” he added.



He noted the 137 Minority members of the house stand with Ghanaians in rejecting the obnoxious E-Levy.



“Ghanaians are agitated over the E-Levy and the NDC as a party stands with Ghanaians on that score,” he said.



Dr. Apaak alleged that the Majority is bent on having the E-levy passed so that they can in the near future use it as collateral for loans like they have done with the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) and others.