Even ‘traditionalists’ don’t accept LGBTQI+ - Solomon Nkansah

General News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

A former National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Solomon Nkansah, has underscored the need to make laws to ban LGBTQI+ in the country, adding that even traditionalists are against the practice.



He was of the belief that even if Ghana is not a Christian nation, the traditionalists do not condone same-sex marriage, therefore making it unacceptable.



Some Christian leaders submitted a memorandum to parliament on the Proper Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill that is still under consideration by the legislative body.



The Apostle Eric Nyamekye, chairman of the Church of Pentecost as well as Apostle Dr. Aaron Ami-Narh, president of the Apostolic Church, Ghana, were part of the delegation that gathered 15,000 signatures to express strong support for the bill.



The memorandum was presented to Parliament’s Committee for Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.



About 20 Members of Parliament have initiated processes to have a law passed to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities and advocacy and also jail LGBTQ+ people, their sympathizers, and funders.



Speaking with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, Mr. Nkansah noted that no one has been able to walk on the streets and accepted publicly that he is gay in Ghana, which indicates that the people do not like it.



He said LGBTQI+ is now having a foreign influence, hence the need to make a law to ban it.



“If the foreigners are influencing us on that, then it has become strategic that we make a law on it,” he said.



Solomon Nkansah added that “You cannot come from your country and practice it here. When you do it, you will be jailed. When you read the Bible, in Leviticus, God said if you meet the person doing it, kill the person; that is why when you go to the Arab countries they use the Moses law…”



He continued that, “If someone indulges in a gay act, he has not offended me but he has soiled the land on which I dwell.



“Parliamentarians are representatives of the people so when the Bill is laid before the House and as an MP, you don’t like it, you can vote against it and see what happens on election day."