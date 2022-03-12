Even the president respects the party, how much more an MP – Ben Ephson slams Adwoa Safo

General News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Pollster Ben Ephson has criticised the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, over her perceived failure to discharge her duties as Parliamentarian and minister.



Ben Ephson in an interview with Kessben FM poked Adwoa Safo for seeking to hold the government and the NPP to ransom.



He protested the decision by the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection not to partake in parliamentary activities.



In the wisdom of Ben Ephson, Adwoa Safo is pitching herself as someone with an authority over the party and that should not be entertained.



He stated that a parliamentarian or an appointee holds some allegiance to the party and that they must guide with jealousy such loyalty and responsibility.



“No individual is bigger than the political party on whose ticket he or she stood to Parliament. Adwoa Safo cannot hold the party to ransom. She won by eight votes in the party’s primaries. If the party activates her absence in Parliament and hold a by-election … It happened in Fomena so if she thinks she’s popular, she should stand as an independent candidate. Even the president respects the party, how much more member of parliament.



“The party has spoken and I’m sure what is on their plate now is the polling station elections. I’m sure they will deal with it. The NPP has handled issues that could have split the party so they will handle this one. The two parties can deal with these matters,” he said.



Adwoa Safo has come under intense criticism from NPP members who have accused her of making ‘outrageous demands’.



Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, alleged that Adwoa Safo is demanding the reinstatement of her role as Deputy Majority Leader.



”She says she wants to be a Deputy Majority Leader, that woman has failed in life. A whole Minister, a cabinet Minister now demanding that she should be made a Deputy Majority Leader before she comes. She should go to hell.



“She doesn’t come to Parliament and she is on TikTok dancing. Excuse me, Dome Kwabenya is not for Apostle Kwadwo Safo”, he added.