General News of Friday, 24 November 2023

Even the dead can’t have peace - Social media users react to strike by mortuary workers

The Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) has slated November 29, 2023, to start a nationwide strike over the conditions of service of its members.

In a letter addressed to relevant state agencies, MOWAG said it has resolved to embark on the strike due to the failure to have their issues addressed through various avenues.

Some Ghanaians have since taken to social media to react to the announcement.

To some, the strike speaks to the true state of the working conditions of mortuary workers in Ghana while others believe it speaks to the impact of the current economic situation on mortuary workers.

Meanwhile, some users have pointed out the impact the strike will have on the preservation of bodies and scheduled funerals.

