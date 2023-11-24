Even the dead can’t have peace - Social media users react to strike by mortuary workers

General News of Friday, 24 November 2023

The Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) has slated November 29, 2023, to start a nationwide strike over the conditions of service of its members.



In a letter addressed to relevant state agencies, MOWAG said it has resolved to embark on the strike due to the failure to have their issues addressed through various avenues.



Some Ghanaians have since taken to social media to react to the announcement.



To some, the strike speaks to the true state of the working conditions of mortuary workers in Ghana while others believe it speaks to the impact of the current economic situation on mortuary workers.



Meanwhile, some users have pointed out the impact the strike will have on the preservation of bodies and scheduled funerals.



Read some social media reactions below:





Hardest strike notification…support the mortuary workers in their quest to live and work in dignity… https://t.co/ucZlMKFein — nii (@niikotei) November 23, 2023

postpone your death if you aren't a muslim — jabir Umar (@jabirumar94) November 24, 2023

Nah the country truly hard cuz eii

The dead sef no go fi get small peace before going home?????????????? — CJTW⚕️ (@_KECK_) November 23, 2023

squad themma passed folks go keep for fridge inside be that o. — blaqweirdo.???????? (@mr_cobbold) November 23, 2023

Chale nowhere cool oo ???????? — Makavelli (@Makavelli_0) November 23, 2023

So to die sef no easy for this k3ntry???????????? — Ghost (@Hi_lySpiritual) November 23, 2023

Eii hmm Ghana dier one two bia strike — Nyametease???????? (@Jerkee_Ryhmes) November 23, 2023

