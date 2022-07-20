Even prophet Bempah has fled from you because you’re insensitive - Dr. Apaak

Politics of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak has mocked President Akufo-Addo following claims by Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah that he [Akufo-Addo] has departed from God.



Dr. Apaak said the prophet has fled from the President because he is no longer who he used to be and has refused to defend him.



Prophet Bempah prophesied about the 2016 and 2020 victories of President Akufo-Addo.



He is referred to as the Prophet of the President but has gone silent for some time now.



In breaking his silence in an interview, the man says the President has departed from his godly ways by depending on other sources.





He likened his current relationship with the president to that of Saul and Samuel in the Bible.



“Samuel was asked to anoint Saul to become president, things did not go well, things went rough and that was because Saul became stubborn and was not listening to God and Samuel, so Samuel distanced himself from Saul.





“When Samuel tried to intervene at a point, God asked him to stay off because Saul had showed disobedience and so I see that the pure heart Akufo-Addo for which God chose him, has changed.



“He doesn’t listen to God anymore, and the prayers that clergymen used to say for him, he doesn’t allow it any longer. So, if you like him to Saul, it is the same thing, Samuel was only instructed by God to anoint Saul because he was God’s own choice,” he stressed.



Dr. Apaak reacting said Prophet Bempah would have defended the President on the issue of the National Cathedral but his silence means all was not well.



He said the prophet has given up on ”insensitive Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo”.



”Even NADAA’S prophet has fled from him. Until now, I had been asking why Rev. Owusu Bempah was mute, not defended NADAA on the Cathedral and the U-turn to the IMF? Now I’ve my answers, the prophet has given up on insensitive NADAA!”