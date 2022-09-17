Even if Mahama gave birth to Aisha Huang, is this why galamsey is going on? - Pratt fires critics

General News of Saturday, 17 September 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jr has taken a swipe at critics who blame former President John Dramani Mahama over the 'galamsey' menace in that they argue the former President had every opportunity to stop the menace during his regime but failed.



Kwesi Pratt, contributing to Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, questioned the logic in blaming the former President for the continuance of the illegal mining activities or linking him to the issue and appealed to the political opponents to stop politicizing this canker to Ghana's development.



"Okay. The former President, John Dramani Mahama, gave birth to Aisha Huang, taught her how to do galamsey and brought her from China to come and do 'galamsey' here; is this why 'galamsey' is going on? Completely irrelevant," he said.



"How can we live in a country like this?" he further asked.



He argued that the nation is losing the fight against this menace due to the "lack of commitment" by the relevant authorities charged with the responsibilities to clamp down on this illegality but called on the authorities to be fully committed to the fight, asserting it is the only way to stop the 'galamsey'.







