Even football has substitutions, Akufo-Addo must conduct reshuffle - Kwabena Agyapong

General News of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, NPP former General Secretary has described as novel the fact that President Akufo-Addo has not "done any major changes" in his administration.



There have been numerous calls for the President to consider reshuffling his ministers, especially the ones who are deemed incompetent and are not discharging their duties as expected.



On Friday's edition of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', host Kwami Sefa Kayi asked Kwabena Agyepong who was his guest on the show if the President should reshuffle his appointees.



Answering, he said: "I'm a bit surprised because even in football teams during half times there are changes. It's pretty novel. It's something that doesn't normally happen; to have a government run for six years without major changes, but that is for the President to do, it is not for me, I mean he is an experienced person".



Listen to his full response in the video below



