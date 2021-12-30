Even class one children will not do that - Computer Man slams rowdy MPs

General News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

The founder and leader of Hope Generation Ministry, Prophet Eric Amponsah (Computer Man) has descended on members of Ghana’s Parliament over the recent free for all brawl that broke out in the lawmaking house.



Describing the conduct of the MP’s who engaged in a minority versus a majority side brawl as an insult to the citizenry, the church pastor said the actions of the MPs was disappointing.



“If they like they should drag me to the Privileges Committee, I am ready to say it exactly as I am saying it today. What they did on Monday (December 20, 2021), excuse me to say even class one children will not even do that. It is an insult to the seat of parliament and an insult to the entire citizenry in the country.



"As a people, we voted for you (so) why must you exchange blows if you don’t agree on something?” he stated in an interview with Oman Channel.



In the view of Computer Man, the Members of Parliament by virtue of their actions on the night did not deserve to be addressed with the title of 'honourables' swearing never again to refer to any MP as an honourable.



"With all the pushing and shoving and the resulting injuries, some even had the temerity to drag the Speaker’s chair. From what we witnessed on the Monday night; under no circumstance will I ever call a Member of Parliament in Ghana as honourable. They have disrespected the entire Ghanaians and they have also disrespected themselves as honourable members,” he added.



Pandemonium broke out in the chamber of parliament weeks ago when the house sought to decide on whether to pass the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) Bill.



A decision by the First Deputy Speaker to take leave of the Speaker’s chair for the Second Deputy Speaker to take charge to enable him to participate in a voting process on the bill occasioned a disagreement from the minority side resulting in a tussle between the two sides of the house around the speaker’s sitting area.



The brawl which turned into a free-for-all fight saw dozens of the opposition parliamentarians exchange fisticuffs with their colleagues on the majority side while some officials of parliament tried to protect the speaker’s seat and the mace of parliament.



