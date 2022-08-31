'Even among thieves, there is honor' - Kabila rebukes Mahama on comments against chief justice

Politics of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Acting General Secretary of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called 'Kabila', has waded into the discussion regarding former President John Dramani Mahama's call for a new Chief Justice.



The former President expressed distrust in the current leadership of the Judiciary saying, “so badly has the image of our Judiciary deteriorated that many of our citizenry openly make mockery of our justice system and of our justices. The phrase ‘Go to Court’ is these days met with derisive laughter, instead of hope that one will truly get justice”.



He continued; “There is, therefore, the urgent need for the Ghanaian Judiciary to work to win the trust and confidence of the citizenry, and erase the widely held perception of hostility and political bias in legal proceedings at the highest courts of the land.”



"Unfortunately, we have no hope that the current leadership of our Judiciary can lead such a process of change," he also claimed.



According to him, "we can only hope, that a new Chief Justice will lead the process to repair the broken image that our Judiciary has acquired over the last few years”.



James Kwabena Bomfeh, fulminating against Mr. Mahama, noted that the constitution of the country has spelled out the right process for any person who has grievances against the Chief Justice and seeks his removal to follow; therefore, to him, Mr. Mahama's approach is a dishonor to the Judiciary.



He asked Mr. Mahama, "granted that you become President again, how will you take it if your words are played back to you?"



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, he called for respect for the Judiciary saying, "even among thieves, there is honuor. You can steal from anybody but not a fellow thief or your family. If you do, they will kill you. Why have we allowed anything at all to be said in the name of politics [in the name of party]?"



