Even a doll standing on NDC’s ticket will beat any NPP candidate – Kwakye Ofosu

A former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has clashed with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s lawyer, Kow Essuman, over the choice of the NPP’s candidate for the 2024 general elections.



Kow Essuman retweeted Akufo-Addo’s comment that said the president will vote for a candidate who will inflict a third successive defeat on the NDC presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, in the upcoming elections.



In reaction to this, Kwakye Ofosu said anyone who represents the NDC will beat the NPP candidate hands down with a resounding victory.



“After such rubbish governance, even a doll standing on the NDC’s ticket will deliver a crushing defeat to anyone your party presents at the polls,” he wrote.



Ahead of the 2024 general elections, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is preparing to elect its presidential candidate in November 2023, while the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has elected former president, John Dramani Mahama, to represent it in the polls.



10 people would be contesting in the NPP presidential primaries which are slated for August and November 2023.



A super delegates conference would be held in August 2023 to reduce the number of contenders to five while the main primaries would be held in November 2023 to choose the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.



The ten candidates include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.





