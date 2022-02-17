Even Supreme Court judges aren't above Ghana's constitution - Kabila backs police arrests

General News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

James Kwabena Bomfeh, also called Kabilla, has called on Ghanaians to stand up to anyone who flouts the laws of the country.



Speaking in relation to the arrests of broadcaster Kwabena Bobie Ansah, #FixTheCountry leader Oliver Barker-Vormawor and NPP Bono Regional Chairman Abronye DC, Kabilla noted that in as much as he lauds the Police for enforcing the laws, he also encourages the citizenry to be bold to challenge those in authority when they go wrong.



Bobie Ansah's Arrest



Kwabena Bobie Ansah, a Presenter at Accra FM, was on Thursday, February 10, 2022, arrested for alleging that First and Second Ladies, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia have stolen State lands.



He also posted on Facebook that ''this current judicial system is corrupt and made up of crooks and criminals, led by a corrupt Chief Justice who's struggling to purge himself from a $5 thievery allegations. Facts are sacred''.



He is charged with offensive conduct.



E-Levy Cake Fallout



Also, the leader of the pressure group #FixTheCountry, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, who recently led a protest against President Nana Akufo-Addo's government was on Friday arrested after making comments on social media about plotting a coup.



"If this E-Levy passes... I will do the coup myself. Useless Army!", he posted on Facebook.



The Police, in response, said; "The post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic of Ghana.''



Mr. Barker-Vormawor is charged with a treason felony.



NPP Guru Under Police Detention



The Police also invited and detained the Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC and charged him with two counts of publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace.



He was processed for court on Wednesday and granted a Ghc100,000 bail over his claims that former President John Mahama is involved in a coup plot with some Al-Qaeda militants.



Touching on all these arrests, Mr Bomfeh reminded the populace and leaders in the nation of the country's constitution being supreme.



''Let's challenge people in authority on the standards that they manifest because no one is above the constitution. Even if the Supreme Court Judges do an unlawful thing, this constitution can checkmate them'', he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.



Kabilla commended the Police for their arrests believing they are sending the right signals to the public.



''Let's not dignify wrongdoers by associating them with their media practice. Because, in fact, if they are going to go by their ethics and the code of conduct of their media practice, they would not be doing those things...no matter how wrong a constitutional government does or performs, the conversation should never entertain anything about something called coup d'état'', he accentuated.



