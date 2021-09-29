Even Owusu Bempah was disciplined, why is Captain Smart freely misbehaving? - IGP questioned

General News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP, has been tasked to take action on Onua FM Morning Show host, Captain Smart, relative to his disrespect for court orders and recent pronouncements.



This is the view of Ghana Gas PRO, Ernest Owusu Bempah, who submitted in a NET2 TV interview that Captain Smart must be arrested over his public pronouncements on the recent Takoradi pregnancy and kidnapping saga.



He added that even an influential figure like Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah was taken through the necessary legal procedures when he recently got entangled with the law.



“Just like our own Pastor Owusu Bempah, whose actions led to you (Acting IGP) detaining him and refusing to accept any political interventions, Captain Smart is not above the law. Let the police pick him up and investigate him as soon as possible,” he added.



According to Owusu Bempah, who is a convenor of the ‘Fixing The Country Movement’: "In any serious country, he (Captain Smart) will be under serious questions by now. I really do not know why the IGP whether it is out of fear for Captain Smart …



“We have petitioned you (Acting IGP) that Captain Smart has violated a bench warrant, he is still walking about, talking on TV. He is making divisive comments, he has defrauded people and dockets are available. Efia Tengey has the dockets,” Bempah alleged.



Captain Smart is currently the subject of a legal summons related to his continued possession of an official vehicle from his former employer – Angel Broadcasting Network.



There have been allegations of financial misdealings that have reportedly led to his issuance of bounced cheques. The Onua TV host is also currently under pressure to apologize for disparaging comments targeted at the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah.



Captain Smart on Thursday, September 22, 2021, edition of his show went on a tirade as he slammed the minister for doubting the Taadi ‘kidnapped pregnant’ woman’s story.



In what could be termed as harsh criticism, an incensed Captain Smart quizzed the minister if he was a boyfriend of the woman to doubt her story.



Captain Smart who had clearly bought into the narrative by Josephine Panyin Mensah demanded the immediate resignation or firing of Okyere Darko as Western Regional Minister.



But events thereafter have proven the Western Regional Minister right as Josephine Mensah has confessed to not only faking her pregnancy but also her alleged kidnapping.