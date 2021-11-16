Even NPP members are openly confessing they stole 2020 elections - Victor Smith claims

General News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Former Ghana’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom Victor Smith has reiterated claims that the party won the 2020 elections.



According to him, the NDC was robbed of its victory by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and that is not going to happen again.



“We were cheated and this is the second time it has happened. Ayawaso and this one but it won’t happen again,” he said.



“The NDC won the election and anyone who will engage in such form of rigging again does not have Ghana at heart. Everyone including the NPP members even say we won the elections but we were not resolute so they stole it from us but that won’t repeat itself,” he told Accra-based Kessben FM.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) believes that they won the 2020 elections but the Electoral Commission, Security agencies and governing NPP stole the verdict from them.



After the 2020 elections, the party’s flagbearer went to court to challenge the declaration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as winner of the election because to him, no candidate made the 50 plus 1 mark needed to win the elections.



His petition was quashed as baseless as all Supreme Court Judges who sat on the case voted against his case.



However, the 2020 NDC flagbearer regardless of the ruling by the Supreme Court has insisted that he won the elections but it was stolen for the governing political party by the security agencies and the electoral commission.