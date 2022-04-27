Even Maguire is a footballer - Charles Taylor hits back at critics of Mohammed Salisu

General News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Southampton hold Brighton to a two-all draw at Amex



Mohammed Salisu scores own goal in Southampton draw with Brighton



Southampton manager, Ralph Hasenhüttl, rattled by Mohammed Salisu's poor form



Former Ghana international, Charles Taylor, has hit hard at critics of Southampton's defender, Mohammed Salisu.



According to him, the critics should let the player have his peace because he is not the only defender on poor form.



Salisu's recent bad run has ignited criticism from some Ghanaians who believe for a player to reportedly refused to play for the Black Stars on multiple occasions, he should show his exceptionalism always.



Speaking on Angel TV, Taylor added that Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire's form is no better than the Ghanaian, but the former is still playing.



"He is a good player even Maguire are playing. He is a good player but there is a certain pressure on him that is caused by Ghanaians. Now, whenever he is playing it shows clearly that he is not himself anymore. Now, he has been benched because the confidence he started (the season) with is no more. Even Maguire's is better. So Ghanaians, I plead that we all support him."



Mohammed Salsiu's sudden switch in form comes as a surprise to many.



He has been one of the best center-backs in the EPL all season, but his form at the tail end was an unexpected one.



In his last four games, he made an error leading to a goal, then got benched for two games before scoring an own goal on his return to the lineup.



Many have linked his poor run to pressure from the Ghana FA to get him to accept to play for the Black Stars ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



According to reports, the 21-year-old has already declined the opportunity to play for the Black Stars on three occasions.



His coach, Ralph Hasenhuttl has spoken about what might be the cause of the Mohammed Salisu's form.



“The Man City game was where they all praised him for being fantastic and it was his last really good game he played. It is always difficult for you as a manager to say what is going on in the background with him and all the things, all the rumors but I think this is a typical example of how quickly you can lose the focus and drop with your performances,” Hasenhuttl stated ahead of the game with Arsenal on Saturday.



“I think it’s on me – and you can be sure that I speak with him very often about that – to get his head clear because the last performances have been far away from what he has shown. He is a good package normally, we all know,” he added.