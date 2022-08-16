Even Akufo-Addo is accessible - Asiedu Nketia blames EC for NDC's stalled return to IPAC

General News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, says the opposition party cannot be held responsible for dragging its feet in returning to Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings organised by the Electoral Commission (EC).



The NDC, it may be recalled, has boycotted IPAC meetings since 2020; accusing the EC of bias.



Political parties and other groups have called on the main opposition party to make their presence felt at IPAC meetings, especially in the wake of discussions surrounding the use of the Ghana card for continuous voters registration.



Speaking to the issue during a one-on-one on UTV's "Adekye Nsroma" programme, Mr. Asiedu Nketia said the NDC is not to be blamed if it appears the party is "stalling" despite several calls from well-meaning organisations to return to IPAC meetings.



According to him, several efforts by the Peace Council to resolve their issue with the EC have proved futile.



"Peace Council approached us to settle the issue between EC so we can return to IPAC... they met with us, the NPP and former President Mahama. They then arranged to meet with the EC before a final meeting involving all of us but as we speak the meeting is still pending."



"The EC is refusing to grant audience to Peace Council for the issue to be settled. The EC claims Jean Mensa had travelled. IDEG, CDD and other groups also came to us for mediation and we told them we are ever ready to return to IPAC but it must not be a rubber stamp... Peace Council came back and told us the Electoral Commission is refusing to grant them audience... even President Akufo-Addo is accessible. So we are not stalling our return to IPAC; we are still waiting, if they finally agree to meet, and issues are settled, we will return to IPAC," he added.



Listen to him in the video below



