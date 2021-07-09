Evangelist in Police custody for alleged murder

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: GNA

Famous Fiagbede Atsu, a 37-year-old carpenter by profession and an evangelist residing at Kuotokrom new site in the Sunyani Municipality is in Police custody for suspicion of murder.



The deceased, Kofi Baah, aged 41 and a mason was allegedly murdered by Atsu around 2230 hours of Wednesday at Kuotokrom new site, Elder Stephen Fosu, a brother-in-law of the deceased told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Thursday at the place.



Elder Fosu said Atsu, an indigene of Mepe in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region is a street preacher and also operates a prayer camp at the Kuotokrom new site, adding “I heard about the shocking incident around 0100 hours on Thursday”.



He appealed to the Police “to act quickly in the investigation process for justice to prevail.”



Some individuals living within the locality of Atsu who anonymously spoke to the GNA said the suspect claimed he was attacked by the deceased whilst on his way to collect money from a friend who owed him.



The alleged, Atsu, who was holding a hand-saw and a wooden object admitted killing Baah in a reactionary process of self-defense and dumbed him into the gutter.



According to them, Atsu, with bloodstains on him went to the Sunyani Municipal Police Command in the company of his landlady at about 2300 hours on Wednesday to report the incident.



The Sunyani Municipal Police Command when contacted confirmed the case to the GNA and added the body of the deceased had been deposited at the Sunyani Regional Hospital morgue pending investigation.