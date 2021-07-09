Evangelist butchers man to death in ‘self-defence’

General News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 35-year-old evangelist has been arrested by the Sunyani District Police for butchering a 36-year-old man Kofi Baah to death at Kotokrom in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region Thursday morning.



According to sources within the security, the victim, popularly known in the town as ‘Me Bro’, a mason by profession, was reported dead after the butchering.



The suspect, Evangelist Famous Atsu, is said to have been found armed with a blood-stained saw inside the victim’s room.



But he later explained to the Sunyani Municipal Police Command after his arrest that the deceased attacked him and he only killed him in self-defence.



Body of the deceased was found lying in a pool of blood in a gutter.



Inspection conducted on the body revealed multiple saw wounds on the neck, the chest, head and the hands, according to police sources.



The deceased’s body was removed from the gutter and deposited at the Sunyani Regional Government Hospital morgue pending autopsy.



The suspect has been detained at the police custody to assist investigation.



