Evangelist arrested for administering ‘weed candy’ to ex-girlfriend as drug

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 30-year-old evangelist has been remanded by a Koforidua Circuit Court in the Eastern region for administering locally manufactured cannabis to his 43-year-old ex-girlfriend.



The accused person Evangelist Samuel Ofosu resides in Akyem Kukurantumi while the victim (name withheld) is a trader and resides in Koforidua.



The Prosecuting Officer, Chief Inspector Owusu Ababio told the Court that on August 6, 2021, the accused invited the victim to his house to assist him to prepare for his mother’s funeral.



On August 8, 2021, at about 7:00 pm the victim went to the accused person’s house with her two children aged 7 and 10 years.



A few hours later, the accused Evangelist asked the victim if she often suffers headaches which she answered in the affirmative.



He prescribed an alleged herbal drug he bought from Kumasi which he claimed is potent for headaches.



He suddenly switched off the light, and administered three cannabis edible candies to the victim one after the other and subsequently administered a powdered substance twice to the victim under her tongue to swallow.



A few minutes later, the victim started reacting severely to the side effects of the substances by experiencing nausea and vomiting amidst agitation and anxiety.



She started screaming for help forcing her two children who were sleeping in a different room to rush to their mother in an attempt to offer help but the accused screamed at them, chased, and locked them in their room.



The accused, Evangelist Samuel Ofosu locked the door with a password preventing the victim from leaving the room to seek help.



At about 12:00 midnight, the accused claimed he was taking the victim to the hospital but on reaching the Police snap checkpoint at Kukurantumi, the victim reported to the police her ordeal which caused his arrest.



The victim was rushed to the Community hospital, Kukurantumi while the accused was detained in police custody.



Police investigators later conducted a search in the accused person’s room which some of the edible cannabis candies were retrieved with a substance suspected to be a narcotic drug was found in his wardrobe together with different substances in a similar container.



During interrogation, the accused admitted administering three out of four cannabis-infused candies to the victim and also gave her a snuff.



The victim whose condition deteriorated was referred to Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua but later referred to Korle-Bu for further treatment.