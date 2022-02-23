Evangelist Shadrack Otu cautions Christian youth against premarital sex

Religion of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Juaboso Area Head of the Church of Pentecost in the Western North Region, Evangelist Shadrack Ohene Asa-Otu has cautioned the youth of this country against fornication.



According to him, fornication doesn't give honour to God and can lead someone to condemnation if the person fails to repent from it.



The Juaboso Area Head, Evangelist Shadrack Ohene Asa-Otu made the statement during a Single Summit organized by the District Minister of Adamase District, Overseer Victor Dwumor over the weekend.



The summit which brought over three hundred youth together was under the theme, "My Marriage, My Happy Life".



The summit also gave the opportunity to some experienced married men and women to share their marriage experiences with the singles.



Evangelist Shadrack Ohene Asa-Otu took the opportunity to highlight some factors that delay marriage and urged the participants to take note of them.



"These are some of the things that delay marriage and they are; lack of determination, high dowry, high expectations, financial problems, tribal considerations among others", he stated.



He, therefore, encouraged the youth to marry and enjoy some benefits in marriage.



"In fact, marriage is very important to have and I will urge those of you who have not married to marry and enjoy the benefits in marriage", he said.



He also asked the gathering to work hard to ensure sufficiency in marriage.



Evangelist Shadrack Ohene Asa-Otu seized the opportunity to urge the youth against prolonged courtship which could lead one into fornication.



The Juaboso Area Head of the Church of Pentecost ended his speech by commending the District Minister of Adamase District and his wife for organising such a wonderful and important programme.



Deaconess Paulina Mortoti who has been married for over 55 years speaking to the media, said marriage is enjoyable but goes with challenges.



She, therefore, associated marriage with sugarcane fruit which has soft sweet parts but also with hard noodles.



"After breaking the noodles which is the problem, one enjoys the sweet parts again", these problems she said could be overcome when the marriage is deeply rooted in Christ Jesus and with love.



She took the opportunity for the youth to pray fervently for God to choose a God-fearing partner for them.



Elder Emmanuel Mortoti also used the opportunity to praise his wife, Deaconess Paulina Mortoti for being a trustworthy partner.



Overseer David Dwumor, the District Minister of Adamase District and his wife Mrs. Dorcas Dwumor expressed their profound gratitude to the Area Head and wife for being part of the programme which ended successfully.



They also thanked all the participants and urged them to watch and pray to get their right partners.



They used the opportunity to make a presentation to the Area Head and his wife and also the area deacon.



The District Women Ministry of the church served the gathering with food and soft drinks.