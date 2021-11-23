Evangelical Presbyterian Theological Seminary, Peki holds graduation ceremony

Religion of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: rev. sally seyram osei

Special Guest of Honor for the ceremony, Prof. Edem Kwasi Bakah, President of

Evangelical Presbyterian University College(EPUC) in his address at the annual graduation ceremony for twenty (20) Pastoral and Music candidates, stressed that human capital is essential for the growth of any society thus the graduating class needed to prove themselves as achievers and problem solvers beyond the acquisition of certificates.



He challenged them to be punctual, disciplined and committed to hard work as they pursue success in their fields of interest. He added that in due time, the Seminary will be integrated as part of the EPUC, Ho.



The Keynote Speaker for the occasion, Rev. Dr. Dorothy BEA Akoto, Vice President of Trinity Theological Seminary, Legon called on the graduating class to impact the Church and society with

their lives and ministries. She urged them to acknowledge God’s goodness in the past and eschew pride, self-centredness and lukewarm attitudes while working with unity of purpose and a sense of direction.



In a report on the state of the Seminary, the Principal of EPTS, Rev. Dr. Francis Amaglo challenged the graduating class to be agents of diaconia who minister love and charity in a world of consumerism which is breeding corruption.



The Paramount Chief of Peki Traditional Area, Deigã Kwadzo Dei XII, expressed delight in the long standing existence of the Seminary and was pleased that steady progress was being made to build up the institution.



Cat. Hotor Patience Bebe (Mrs), who was adjudged the overall best student in New Testament Studies, stated that, as a married woman with children, she was able to attain such feat with the support of her husband. She added that she was able to win the much coveted award and cash prize through God’s guidance and determination. She encouraged others to be focused and strive for excellence in their field of study.



She currently serves at Agortime Kpetoe in the Volta region as the

first female Catechist to ever be posted there.



Key dignitaries at the function include Very Rev. Japhet Y. Ledo, Former Moderator of the EPCG and

Outgoing Board Chairman of EPTS, Rev. Frank Anku, Vice Principal of EPTS, Pr. Charles Sitsofe

Sakyi, Presbyter Executive of the General Assembly, EPCG, Rev. Emmanuel Elisha Attu, Director,

Programmes, Ecumenical and Social Relations, EPCG, Hon. Rockson Nelson Dafeamkpor, Member

of Parliament for South Dayi, Hon. Ernest Henry Norgbey, Member of Parliament for Ashaiman,

Mamagã Amegã Kofi Bra I, Paramount Queen mother, Togbe Agbretu VII, some key members of

management of EPUC, the clergy, Faculty and Board members of the EPTS.



ABOUT



The Evangelical Presbyterian Theological Seminary (EPTS), Peki founded in A.D. 1864, is one of the

oldest Biblical Formation Institutes in West Africa with a rich history. It has a vision of being the

leading training Christ-centered agency where persons who have the vocation and are inspired to

imitate Jesus Christ are nurtured by the power of the Holy Spirit at work in them.



Background



