Evangelical Presbyterian Church inaugrates water system at Tsito

Regional News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: Alex Bryant

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana led by The Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. B.D.K Agbeko, Moderator of the General Assembly on Thursday, August 18, 2022, commissioned a clean, hygienic, and well-equipped ultramodern facility for treating drinking water.



This comes at the back of the 175th-anniversary celebration as a schedule of the 10th General Assembly of the E.P. Church, Ghana held at EPCG Ho Kpodzi - Dela Cathedral.



The project situated at Tsito in the Ho East Presbytery of the church in the Volta Region was the brainchild of the Moderator of the church, who saw the need to help the church curb the financial difficulties bedeviling the administration of the church over the past years.



The Executive Secretary of the EPCG water project committee, Ms. Eyram Wordekpor Oforiwaa, briefing congregants on the journey of the project noted the challenges and criticisms they faced in the establishment of the factory. But they have been able to make dreams come to reality. She also made mention of some prominent individuals who stood their ground for this dream to be achieved.



Ms. Eyram also noted some contributions of the church in the areas of education, health, agriculture, etc that have helped in nation-building. She expressed gratitude to the Paramount Chief of Tsito for allowing them to establish the project on his land.



The moderator of the General Assembly, the Rt.Rev.Dr. Lt. Col. Bliss Divine Kofi Agbeko (Rtd) delivering his sermon, used the opportunity to explain to members the choice of the company's name and the product name which is Prime Natural Mineral Water Ltd and Prima Treated Drinking water respectively. He added further that both the Prime and the Prima mean "first".



He noted that having had the conviction to establish this water project, feasibility studies were conducted. Alas, we were led by the Holy Spirit to site the project at Tsito, says the Number One Gentleman of the Church. He expressed gratitude to the leadership and congregants of the Eliklimi congregation for giving out the place to establish the project. He also expressed his sincerest gratitude to the Paramount Chief of Tsito and his elders.



He noted that the management of the project will be purely operated as a business entity and not the normal way of running the church affairs. He was emphatic that persons who are to be employed to manage the place must declare their assets before given the opportunity to serve.



The moderator urged all members to spread the news and seek this product as the first to look out for in the market in the coming days.



The Chief of Tsito, Togbe Gobo Darkey X, thanked the EPCG for engaging in developmental projects and also creating employment opportunities for his people in the community.



The program was well patronized by leading members of the E.P. Church, Ghana, General Assembly Council members, General Assembly Commissioners, Past Moderators, members of the church, and some individuals from the Awudome Traditional Area.