Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana holds ordination service for 20 probationers

Religion of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: Sally Seyram Osei, Contributor

Twenty ministers of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG) were on Sunday July 11 2021, ordained after successfully satisfying all set requirements during their two year probation period. The group comprises two females and eighteen males trained from both the Trinity Theological Seminary, Legon and the Evangelical Presbyterian Seminary at Peki.



The Moderator of the General Assembly of the EPCG, Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. Bliss Divine Kofi Agbeko (rtd) delivered a sermon on the theme, “the cost of discipleship.” He noted that Disciples of Christ are ready learners who avail themselves to follow Christ and behave as He teaches at a cost.



This cost may be desirable as a means to inherit the Kingdom of God or undesirable due to suffering and hardship but unfailing hope in God is the ultimate way to endure such difficulty and receive the crown of blessings.



The probationers were presented for the ordination rites by the Clerk of the General Assembly, Rev Dr. Emmanuel Kobla Amey.



Rev Dr. Setri Nyomi, Former General Secretary of World Communion of Reformed Churches also assisted the Moderator and Clerk in the exercise.



The ordained ministers were entreated to act in wisdom to deliver the word of God. Reminding them that the vocation is one which presents mixed situations of scarcity, plenty, joy and sorrow, the Moderator urged them to examine and fix themselves of any former lifestyle displeasing to God.



“You are ordinary people transformed by God to have purer love and deeper devotion to Christ, live in truer loyalty to the Church and have a stronger desire to promote the kingdom of God.



"Learn to glorify God in all situations and willingly bless others”.



Present at the well-attended occasion held at the EPCG Bethel Congregation Accra New Town were key members of the church leadership including Presbytery Synod Moderators, other Clergy as well as lay persons from across the various parts of the country.



The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana was founded on 14th November 1847 and has its headquarters in Ho with over 928 congregations across Ghana, Europe and America.



The EPCG continuously engages in mission and social development projects in areas of Education, Health and Community help programmes. The Church exists to propagate the gospel holistically and empower members to be Christ-like agents bringing the light of God to all nations.