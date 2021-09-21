Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira NPP lauds Akufo-Addo for nominating the first female as Nzema East MCE

Politics of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The New Patriotic Party youth wing in Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency of the Western Region has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for nominating Dorcas Elizabeth Amoah as the first female Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema East Municipality.



On Sunday, September 19, 2021, the Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, officially released the list of MMDCEs to be confirmed by the Assembly Members of Ghana within 21 days.



A statement signed by the Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira NPP youth wing stated that this is the first time a female has been nominated as the MCE for Nzema East.



"We the people of NEMA and the NPP Youth in EAG again want to thank H.E Nana Addo "The Showboy - Grassroots Adamfo" by giving us a woman us MCE, which prior to the 1992 constitution mandated for appointing of MMDCEs, we the NEMA people haven't experienced such a good news than on 19th September 2021 which came to us by a surprise and determination of a woman becoming the MCE of NEMA," the statement read.



The statement added that "This is first of its kind and we warmly appreciate and accept in good faith and hard work by the President."



The statement also commended the out-going MCE for the area, Frank Okpenyen for doing his part to develop the Municipality.



"...We the good people of NEMA and the NPP youths in EAG want to show a strong appreciation to our out-going MCE in the person of Hon. Frank Okpenyen for his first term in office," the statement stated.



The NPP youth wing is taking the opportunity to appeal to the Assembly Members in the area to confirm Madam Dorcas Elizabeth Amoah to continue the works the outgoing MCE started to improve the lives of the residents.



The president's nominee, Dorcas Elizabeth Amoah would have to scale approval of a two-thirds majority vote of Assembly Members present and voting through a secret ballot, with the nominee standing a second chance for failure to garner the two-thirds majority or otherwise would be withdrawn.



Read below the full statement;



APPRECIATION OF SUPPORT AND NOMINATION OF A NEW MUNICIPAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF NZEMA EAST MUNICIPAL ASSEMBLY(NEMA)



The constitution of the Republic of Ghana empowers and gives the President of the Republic of Ghana to appoint his direct representatives of all the Two Hundred and Sixty Metropolitan/Municipal/District Assemblies in the country.



His Excellency Dr. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo upon assumption of office in his second term is required to execute this mandate in accordance with the constitution of the country.



We the good people of NEMA and NPP Youth Wing in Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira (EAG) want to express and show our deepest gratitude and solemnity of thanksgiving to the President, Father of the land (Ghana) on his nomination of MMDCEs in the 260 Metropolitan/Municipal/District Assemblies Chief Executives by appointing a new MCE for we the people of EAG in the person of MISS DORCAS ELIZABETH AMOAH.



We will also like to thank the Planning and Vetting Committee for their good work done, time, and patience in vetting the right representatives at the Local Governance Level.



We will use this opportunity also to thank our Five Paramount Chiefs of Nzemaland, our Western regional Council of State woman and the Regional Minister for listening to we the grassroots and the good people of NEMA.



We are taking this opportunity to beg all the Assembly Members in Nzema East Municipality to confirm Miss Dorcas Elizabeth Amoah to develop the Municipality and help President Akufo-Addo to execute his agenda.



Finally, the good people of NEMA and the NPP youths in EAG want to show a strong appreciation to our out-going MCE in the person of Hon. Frank Okpenyen for his first term in office. We say a big thanks to the constituency executives, Polling station executives, and Grassroots of NPP for their support of change, time, and patience: to this we say AYEKOO.



AWAKENING ERA IN EAG.



Thank you all.



#Still the battle remains the LORD'S#



Signed...



Aaron Angate, Communication Team Member



Rexford Asmah, Secretary Train For Change NPP WING



Enoch NYANKSON, President Train For Change NPP Wing



Daniel Boah Somiah, Asonti Former Polling Station Secretary



Daniel Afful, Assemblyman Tolanu Electoral Area



Alfred Adikah, Polling Station Organizer Akango