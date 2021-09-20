Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira NDC hails nomination of Elizabeth Dorcas Amoah as MCE

General News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira constituency wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has congratulated Madam Elizabeth Dorcas Amoah as the first female Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Chiefs and people of Nzema East.



Her appointment, according to the NDC, is a step in the right direction especially, in the political and developmental dispensation of the Nzema East Municipality Assembly.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, the NDC urged Madam Amoah to ensure transparency and accountability in all her duties towards the advancement and well-being of the people.



"We encourage her to collaborate with all respective developmental stakeholders within the municipality especially, the member of Parliament of the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Constituency, Chiefs, Assembly members and agencies to herald the larger interest of all," the statement said.



It added, "We also call on her to use her good office to unite and promote peace among the entire people of the municipality as a mother to help fight for the common goal for all instead of a centered political interest."



"We once again wish her well in her new endeavours and pray for good health and divine leadership skills to move our municipality which is hobbling for the past four years into a more rapid development hub in the Western Region," the statement concluded.



Dan Botwe, the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, on Sunday, September 19, released the list of nominees for the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executive (MMDCE) positions.



Out of the 260 nominees, 36 are females whereas 222 are males. In all the 16 regions, males outnumbered female nominees with three regions having no female nominees.



Four Metropolitan Assemblies namely; Tema Metro, Tamale Metro, Accra Metro and Kumasi Metro will have new MCEs. Cape Coast Metro and Sekondi-Takoradi Metro have their MCEs renominated by the president.