Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira MP awards scholarship to 54 deserving tertiary students

Politics of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: Daniel Kaku

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency in the Western Region, Mr. Kofi Arko Nokoe has awarded scholarships to fifty-four (54) brilliant but needy tertiary students.



The aim of the scholarship programme is to help tertiary students in the constituency complete their tertiary education to support the constituency in the future.



The MP presented the scholarship package to the beneficiary students during his maiden "Time With Your MP" public forum held at Axim Victoria Park over the weekend.



Speaking at the colorful ceremony, Mr. Kofi Arko Nokoe gave thanks to the good people of Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira for electing him to represent them in Parliament.



He said that the Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency could not develop without making education a priority.



He added that he would continue to fight for more educational infrastructure to be done in the Constituency.



Mr. Kofi Arko Nokoe who became MP for the area on January 7, 2021, pledged to provide scholarships to tertiary students every year.



He emphasized that the scholarship package would go a long way to help the students to become responsible leaders in the future to support the constituency to progress.



He, therefore, challenged the beneficiaries to take their studies seriously in order to make him proud and the entire Constituency.



"To the beneficiaries, I will appeal to you make good use of the opportunity given by taking your studies seriously so that in future you can come and help the constituency to develop", he advised.



He added that "let me put on record that the selection of these beneficiaries was done independently, they were not selected based on their political colors, though I'm an NDC MP but I didn't consider party first but I considered brilliant but needy students and I will do it every year, we need to help our students to further their education to become responsible people in future".



The MP took the opportunity to present 100 durable plastic chairs to the People Living With Disabilities in the area.



The kind gesture was given to the Nzema East Municipal Disabilities Federation for rental purposes as a means of income generation for their association.



According to him, the kind gesture was a campaign promise he made to the Disabled people during his 2020 campaign.



He promised to provide them with canopies and advised them to make good use of them.



Mr. Kofi Arko Nokoe seized the opportunity to account for his stewardship.



He said since 2021 he has distributed over one thousand two hundred bags of cement to support some communities.



"I drilled boreholes for some communities, I have done free eye screening and surgery for my Constituents, I have distributed streetlights, I have asked questions on the floor of Parliament, I have lobbied for infrastructure developments, I have pushed for network connectivity for the Gwira areas, postings of teachers, apprenticeship support, a continuation of existing projects and many others during my first anniversary as the Member of Parliament (MP)", he highlighted.



The MP ended his speech by promising to organize such a public forum every year to give opportunities for his constituents to demand accountability from him.



Meanwhile, some beneficiaries and the chiefs who were present at the occasion thanked the MP for the kind gesture.



They called on the MP to continue to fight for development to the constituency.



"In fact, Kofi Arko Nokoe has done well for organizing such an important public forum for people to demand accountability from him and this is the first a sitting MP has done this so we will urge him to do it every year, we also thank him for continuing projects his predecessors started and if the whole Ghana we do this like our country had been developed a long time, so Kofi Arko Nokoe you have done well, keep it up", the Chiefs applauded the MP.