Evaluate past efforts and work towards a better, stronger NPP – Agyarko

Politics of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko has called on party members to use the ongoing regional Delegates Conference to evaluate the party’s past effort.



He notes that evaluating the party’s past effort will provide a roadmap and will make the NPP stronger.



Boakye Agyarko made this known in a message to all Regional Delegates meeting for the conference across the country.



He said, “As we converge for the Upper West Regional Delegates Conference on 2nd October 2021 may we evaluate our past efforts and work towards a better and stronger NPP”.



The former Energy Minister is joining delegates in Wa to deliberate on the future of the NPP and as the party prepares to make history as the only political party to “break the eight cycle” in the 2024 elections.



The Regional Delegates Conference is expected to be graced by party executives and government appointees, especially in the region.



Similar exercises have taken place in other constituencies across the country where issues pertinent to the growth and the forward march of the NPP were discussed and actions taken.