Eurobond woes caused by Akufo-Addo’s abysmal performance – Sam George to Gabby

General News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George, has told Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that the failure of the Eurobond should not be blamed on the anti-gay bill that is currently before Parliament.



In the view of Sam George, the problems with the Eurobond had to do with the shambolic and abysmal economic performance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,



His comments come after the Daily Statesman newspaper which is published by Gabby Otchere-Drako had carried on the front page of the Tuesday edition that “Ghana’s bond flop blamed on Sam George analysis says anti-gay advocacy could have serious economic implications.”



Earlier, Gabby had said in a tweet that the bill will only lead to Ghana being blacklisted for promoting hate.



“Gay+ activities are already illegal in our country. But, we aren’t known to hate. The President has given his word he won’t legalise it."



“This Bill only serves one purpose: to get Ghana blacklisted for promoting hate! Surely, the promoters of the Bill can’t say they aren’t aware,” the leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) said in a tweet.



But responding to Gabby, Sam Goegr in a Facebook post said “Dear Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, you give me too much credit. Even though I wished I could see the back of your Cousin’s government as quickly as possible, I am not as powerful as you claim.



“The problem with Ghana’s Eurobond is the shambolic and abysmal economic performance under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo."



“When the head of your economic team has become a twisted tech conman, it fails to engender trust in your economy."



“The fundamentals are weak and the international markets are exposing you. Ghana’s once enviable bonds are turning to toilet paper under your watch. This is all on you lot and no one else."



“Even the most gay financial analyst is thinking of profit as his bottom line. Your bonds do not offer that. Anyway, Ghana beyond aid! Let’s go.”



