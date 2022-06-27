Eugene Arhin's comment on Akufo-Addo’s travel expenses was from 'an empty diaphragm' – Sam George

General News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Samuel Nartey George is an MP for Ningo-Prampram



Eugene Arhin is the Director of Communications at the Presidency



Sam George responds to Eugene Arhin's comment on Akufo-Addo’s travel expenses





The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has said that, the response by the Director of Communications at the Presidency to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on President Akufo-Addo’s travel expenses was from “an empty diaphragm," 3News has reported.



Mr. Sam George's comment comes after the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, raised some concerns about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s travel expenses to which the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin responded.



Sam George speaking on TV3‘s New Day on Monday, June 27, 2022 said that Mr. Arhin should have kept quiet because his response has rather done more damage to the President and it has exposed the inconsistencies in government's narration.



“Poor” response given by Eugene Arhin was from “an empty diaphragm,' he said.



“For someone like Eugene Arhin, who is our Presidential Spokesperson, that’s no mean position”, he is quoted by 3news.com as having said.



Mr. George added that, if the President was someone who was up to his game, he would have most likely relieved Eugene Arhin of his job for a "poor shabby response".



“His very long epistle that said so much but nothing. It was an empty diaphragm. I mean if the President was someone who was up to his game, he most likely would relieve Eugene Arhin of his job for a poor shabby response because the response actually exposes the fact that the government is hiding something.”



“Eugene would have been of a better benefit to President Akufo-Addo’s lavish lifestyle by keeping quiet.



“He has done more damage to the President by speaking”, he added.



There has been back and forth between the North Tongu MP and Mr. Arhin regarding the recent chartering of a flight by the President from Brussels to Rwanda’s capital Kigali for a Meeting of the Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Nations.



According to Okudzeto Ablakwa, he had observed that the country had lost a total of €480,000.00, translating to GH¢4.1 million for the 21-hour movement of the ACJ319 D-Alex flight from Germany to Brussels, then to Kigali.



However, responding to Ablakwa's claim, the Presidency said that, President Akufo-Addo rather boarded a commercial flight to Paris, France from Ghana before joining a train to Brussels.



According to them, it was from Brussels that the chartered flight picked up the President to Kigali.



The response added that President Akufo-Addo joined his wife, Rebecca, on the Presidential Jet back to Accra.



