Eugene Arhin has created room for speculation - Padmore Baffour on Adwoa Safo's leave

Member of the New Patriotic Party’s communications team, Padmore Baffour Agyapong, has criticized the communications team at the Presidency following a communique on Adwoa Safo’s extended leave.



The communique signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, stated that the President has extended the leave of absence of the minister which was to have ended on 31st August 2021.



Padmore reacting to this statement has said that Eugene Arhin and his team have created room for speculation which is not healthy for the government.



He shared that already there have been rumours of calls for her sack and as such this statement may confirm to others that there are issues in government.



In a panel discussion on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show with Don Prah, he explained: “I had the opportunity to look at the communication on the extension. One of the speculations is that people have been calling for the sack of the minister. What I am not sure about is the date that was mentioned which is 31st August.



We are in October. This means that from September till now, we never heard of anything until now and that is causing more speculations. We are not being proactive. We wait for things to happen before we react. We wait for Ghanaians to speculate before we react. The issuing of this statement might have come a bit late. We need to work on our communication.”



