Establish more divorce courts – Martin Kpebu to new CJ nominee

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An Accra-based constitutional lawyer; Martin Kpebu, is suggesting to the new Chief Justice (CJ), Mrs Gertrude Torkonoo, to use her tenure to establish more divorce courts to clear the backlog of divorce cases in the country.



He said the situation of the backlog of divorce cases is a significant cause of worry for lawyers.



He explained that divorce courts are few in the country.



He said because divorce courts are few, it takes about two to three years to dispense justice in the country.



He narrated that Accra has only three divorce courts hence the need for the new CJ to establish more of these courts to help deal with the rising cases of divorce.



He said there is the Land Court, Commercial Court, divorce court and general court and the divorce courts are always inundated with cases.



Mr Kpebu made this suggestion to the new CJ while speaking in an interview on the mid-day news on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, April 27, 2023.



"We claim we are Christians but go to the divorce court and see what is happening there, the courts are overwhelmed with people seeking divorce over child support and upkeep," he said.



He stressed more and more young people who claim to be Christians are seeking divorce over issues that can be addressed at home.