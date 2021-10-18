Establish diabetes specialists midwives in Ghana - UK based specialist to health authorities

Health News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: Kwaku Stephen, Contributor

Mrs. Angelina Ankomah, Specialist in Maternal Diabetes from the United Kingdom, and the BAME Overall Best Midwife,2021, of the UK, has stated that the best way to enhance maternal diabetes care, is to establish the training of Diabetes Specialist Midwives in Ghana.



According to her, utmost emphasis must be placed on training Midwives to take specialized courses within the health care delivery system of Ghana, to enhance the vital roles they play in ensuring the multi-disciplinary care approach to Maternity services in the country.



She was the Guest Speaker at the 6th Annual General Meeting and 3rd Scientific Conference by Ghana College of Nurses and Midwives at the University of Ghana, Legon-Accra



Mrs. Ankomah focused her presentation and discussion on Gestational Diabetes Mellitus(GDM) which is her area of specialization and highlighted the importance of Midwifery Specialisation to enhance professional and proper maternity care for mothers and babies in Ghana.



She reiterated that when Specialist Midwives are involved in this group of patients, the continuity of care tends to improve the safety of the patients and the overall maternal outcomes.



The BAME Overall Best Midwife of the UK really confounded the audience with her in-depth and concise knowledge of the subject matter and her dexterity and skills in the handling of her patients. She stated that Research has highlighted that if a woman develops gestational diabetes, her risk of stillbirth is four to five times more likely, and that is why the authorities must ensure that there are frameworks in place to help streamline the care pathway for the patients, placing the Specialist Midwife at the centre of their care, to improve the outcomes for mother and baby as well as the whole health care delivery system.



She unequivocally and passionately highlighted the need for a multidisciplinary team approach to maternal care and opined that the lead Clinicians must be Endocrine and Obstetric Consultants while a Diabetic Dietitian is also incorporated to formulate the appropriate dietary requirements for the patients.



She paid a glowing tribute to the West Hert's maternal diabetes team where she works, profusely praising Dr.Galliford, Endocrine Consultant, Dr. Anku Mehta, Obstetric Consultant, and Laura Sharp, Diabetes Specialist Nurse, to name but a few, for their dedication and commitment to the service of maternal diabetes in the U.K.



Mrs. Angela Ankomah also held a two-day workshop for the fellows and members of the College at the University of Ghana, Legon, and the Pentecost University College in Accra



The President of the Ghana College of Nurses and Midwives, Dr. Abigail Kyei, who was also the hostess of the Annual Conference, admonished the participants to show professionalism and hard work in their outputs.



She also called on the Government to help resource the College, to be able to admit more members.



In attendance was the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, who reiterated the government's determination to ensure that the health care delivery system in Ghana is enhanced to the supreme benefit of all citizens.