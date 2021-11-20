Essipon stadium less than 10% complete – Takoradi residents expose Ofori-Atta’s 90% claim

General News of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has been exposed by reporters and residents of Sekondi Essipon over claims that the Sekondi Essipon Sports Stadium renovation is at 90%.



“Some stadia across the country were renovated in 2021 and are at various stages of completion as follows: Accra Sports Stadium – 98% complete; Phase I of Baba Yara Stadium – 98% complete; Essipong Stadium – 90% complete; and Cape Coast Stadium – 60% complete.”



It could be remembered that the former Minister of Sports, Isaac Asiamah revealed that the Government of Ghana will spend over US$3 million to complete the first phase of the renovation of the Essipong Sports Stadium.



This was the first time edifice would have had some renovation after it was used for the 2008 African Cup of Nations.



But that hasn’t been as residents claim the work done there will not measure to 10% indicating that the Minister for Finance claims are untrue.



To residents who shared their opinion on the sorry state of the stadium, they believe that it does not speak well of the country and therefore there is the need for work to be done on the stadium to allow for football to take place there.



Saddick Adam who also made some comments on the development on social media said “Sekondi Essipon Stadium. Constructed in 2008 to host Afcon. Left to deteriorate.GHC 18 million ($3m) was allocated in 2018 for renovation works. Min of Finance said in Parliament yesterday that work is 90% complete. Reporter there says it's not even 10% Below is the real current state. Finance Minister needs to question who briefed him on this”.



