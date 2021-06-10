Esiama chief calls on Akufo-Addo for development

Regional News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

The Chief of Esiama community in the Ellembelle District of Western Region, Nana Ainoo Kwagyan III has called on President Akufo-Addo's government for developmental projects.



The Chief says his community lacks social amenities needed for the well being of his people.



"The unavailability of social infrastructures such as good roads, potable water, toilet facilities, good school buildings are a major challenge.



The Esiama clinic lacks beds and other necessary equipment. The community's population has increased therefore the clinic is unable to contain the people so government should upgrade it to a hospital status," he said.



Nana Ainoo says unemployment rate in his community is unbearable; for this reason a one district one factory (1D1F) initiative should be established for the youth to be recruited.



The Esiama Chief is appealing to the NPP government headed by President Akufo-Addo to also endow the community with modern social infrastructures such as, ultramodern library center, community center, police quarters among others in their second term of office.