Esiama-Nkroful road in Ellembelle caves in after heavy downpour

Regional News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

The road network linking Esiama and Nkroful in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region has caved in after a heavy downpour on Sunday, May 22, 2022.



This led to blockage of the road to Esiama and Nkroful, leaving commuters stranded.



This road network is currently under construction which was started in 2019.



Nkroful is the birthplace of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the first president of the Republic of Ghana.



Some angry residents who have been affected by the situation, have blamed the Ellembelle District Chief Executive, Kwasi Bonzoh for allowing the contractor to do shoddy work on the road.



"DCE Kwasi Bonzoh doesn't know anything, we don't construct bridges during a rainy season, the DCE is not helping us, since the incident he has not come here," they claimed.



"Right now we are stranded, nobody can come from Esiama to Nkroful and nobody can also come from Nkroful to Esiama," they lamented.



"So tomorrow, the DCE will tell us where what route he will ply to work because Nkroful is the District Capital and the DCE uses this route to his office so tomorrow he will see, you did a shoddy work and here we are," they emphasised.



They, therefore, called on authorities to fix the road as soon as possible.



"We are telling the DCE and the President should come and repair the road immediately because we don't have any road elsewhere that we can use to reach Takoradi, they shouldn't come and tell us stories, they should fix it tomorrow," they said.



All efforts to get the DCE and other authorities to speak on the situation have been unsuccessful.