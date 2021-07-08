Escof Zinnia Foundation holds outreach on malaria prevention

Health News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: GNA

Escof Zinnia Foundation, a charitable organization, on Wednesday, held a health outreach programme for residents of Assin Sekanbodua in the Central Region to educate them on malaria prevention and general healthy living.



The organization, as part of the outreach, distributed Insecticide Treated Nets (ITNs) and screened the resident for malaria, blood pressure, sugar level, and provided free medication.



Community members were also educated on the need to check their health status and exercise regularly to stay free from non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, kidney diseases, and cancer.



Mrs. Esther Donkoh, the Executive Director of the Foundation, said the outreach, estimated at GH¢12,000.00, was to reduce malaria and other infections in the catchment area.



She asked the community members to keep the environment clean and get rid of stagnant water, which could serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes.



Mrs. Donkoh encouraged all, especially pregnant women, to sleep under ITNs.



She said they realised during the screening that most of the aged were diabetic and hypertensive but had refused to seek treatment at health facilities.



The foundation dewormed children in the community and gave them Vitamin C supplements to help boost their immune systems.



Since its establishment in 2016, the Foundation has provided free health outreach, screening, and educational programs to various communities across the country.



It has also provided relief items to schools and communities to alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 on the vulnerable.