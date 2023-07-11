Eschew hooliganism, replace it with 'battle of ideas' – MP to university students

General News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Kumawu, Ernest Anim has admonished tertiary students to replace hooliganism with “battle of ideas”.



Clashes and acts of violence have characterized major University campuses in the country in recent times, with many ascribing the problem to long entrenched rivalries between some halls.



But addressing students at a seminar organized by the University of Cape Coast aimed at curbing hooliganism on campuses, Ernest Anim bemoaned the growing incidence of violence on the university campuses.



“Today, the rate at which riots occur on campuses of our country’s universities is increasingly becoming alarming and its adverse effects are also disastrous. It appears there is no end in sight to the destruction of property and in some cases, injury to lives on these campuses. This has a negative impact on academic and social life in our university communities,” he lamented.



Ernest Anim then charged students to eschew hall traditions that preach hooliganism.



“Each student was assigned to hall of residence upon admission to this great institution and each hall has its peculiar traditions. As a true member of the hall, you are supposed to be aligned to the traditions of your hall. However, none of these hall traditions must be seen to be supporting or preaching hooliganism or violence. What we welcome is competitive rivalry.” he told the students.



“Hall tradition is to instill a sense of pride and create bonds among the young men and women who will inevitably become family over the next four years hence, negative traditions of hooliganism and vandalism should be shunned as uncouth especially in the 21st Century were battle of ideas, beneficial debate and robotic dominate university education”, he added.



The Kumawu MP would finally emphasize to the university students criminal consequences of hooliganism actions.



“Being a student is a status that does not confer immunity from the laws of the country, so hooliganism and vandalism activities constitutes criminal conduct which the country’s laws frown upon hence must be seen as outdated.”



“Cultivate a supportive network and surround yourself with individuals who inspire and challenge you. Together, you will navigate the uncertainties of the future and amplify each other’s strengths. Furthermore, useful rivalry should be channeled into debates, sports competitions, creative art, and innovation which student leaderships should inculcate into sensitization and hall activities.” He concluded