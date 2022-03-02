Eschew all acts of divisiveness – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

General News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to do away with acts of divisiveness and selfishness as the country marks its 65th independence anniversary celebration.



According to the president, such acts prevent the country from moving forward.



Speaking at this year’s ‘President’s Independence Day Awards' held on Tuesday, March 2, 2022 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), President Akufo-Addo said: “As we prepare to celebrate 65 years of independence from the British colonial power on the theme; 'Working Together Bouncing Back Better', let us eschew all acts of divisiveness and self-centered tendencies, which will only retard our forward match."



“We must have the pride to acknowledge that we have made positive strides and we must also have the humility to appreciate that we still have some way to go,” he added.



President Akufo-Addo also urged Ghanaians to exercise patience, as the development of a nation cannot be achieved overnight.



“We must have the patience to accept that just as our fight for freedom and independence was not achieved in a day, so, too, national prosperity will not come overnight," he stated.



“We are establishing a solid foundation for the economic takeoff of our country in peace and in unity. I am certain that we will build a new Ghanaian civilization which will attract the admiration of Africa and the world,” he added.