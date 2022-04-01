Erosion: Why the Osu Castle, Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum, Independence Square could soon go extinct

General News of Friday, 1 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Erosion quickly destroying state monuments - Researcher



Manage coastal erosion with nature instead of hard engineering - Researcher



Independence Square will be swept away between 2082 and 2112 - Prof Kwasi Addo



Three major state monuments in the country could just be on the brink of total destruction as a result of coastal erosion, a new study conducted by Prof. Kwasi Appeaning Addo, the Director of Institute for Environment and Sanitation Studies of the University of Ghana, has revealed.



According to the study, the Christiansborg Castle (otherwise called the Osu Castle), which is also the former seat of government, the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum; and the Independence Square, among others could just be washed away if the necessary measures are not taken to arrest the deteriorating situation.



Prof Kwasi Appeaning Addo explained further that in the specific case, the Christiansborg Castle will experience coastal erosion between the years 2052-2062, while the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum will begin seeing destruction between the years 2152 and 2172.



He added that Independence Square will be swept away between 2082 and 2112 if measures are not taken to control the spate of erosion happening around them.



Speaking during his inaugural lecture on the topic: “The continuous struggle for space-coastal erosion in Ghana,” on Thursday, March 31, 2022, Prof Addo explained that there is the need for awareness to be brought to the fact that many coastal communities in Ghana continue to face major threats from coastal erosion.



Also, he said that many human activities including beach sand mining, construction of sea defence systems and houses, as well as the building of dams that supplied sediments to the ocean, remain contributing factors to the fast coastal erosion being experienced across the country’s coasts.



Prof Kwasi Appeaning Addo was however quick to add that issues of coastal erosion in the country is not new, except for the intensity and severity with which it is currently occurring.



He also advised that there is the need for government to adopt managing coastal erosion with nature instead of only resorting to hard engineering approaches, as is currently being practised.