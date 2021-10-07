Ernest Arthur rejected again as Cape Coast mayor nominee

General News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Renominated Chief Executive for the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) Ernest Arthur has been rejected for the second time by Assembly members.



He polled 40 ‘Yes’ votes in a second voting held at the Central Regional Coordinating Council on Wednesday, October 6.



The result meant Mr Arthur, popularly known as Mayor 1, failed to get two-thirds majority to be confirmed as Cape Coast mayor.



In the first voting on Monday, September 27 to confirm or reject his renomination, Mr Arthur, who contested the 2020 Parliamentary Elections for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Cape Coast South, polled 34 out of the 65 total votes.



Key government officials including the Central Region Minister, Marigold Assan, were at the venue to rally support for the nominee ahead of the voting which began as late as 4:00pm.



The regional minister was virtually on her knees to persuade the Assembly members to confirm President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s nominee.



However, they let her down as Mr Arthur failed in the second time asking.



A third and final voting is expected to be scheduled by the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC).



