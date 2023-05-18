Eric Micheal Ogazi appointed Youth Minister for Tourism of UNSCR 2250 Int’l Youth Network - IYNUNSCR-2250

Regional News of Thursday, 18 May 2023

Source: Zino Lexili Ogazi

This is how the International Youth Network for United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 - IYNUNSCR-2250 Welcomed Hon Eric Michael Ogazi - Librarian, Actor, Model, Entrepreneur, Diplomat, Personal stylist, Philanthropist, Vice Chairman of Global Awards Organization - SDTA Awards, Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy, Supreme Dynamic Agency & President of Urban and Rural Dream Foundation, as its newest Youth Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture.



Eric was officially inaugurated at a ceremony that took place at the Accra International Conference Centre on May 1st, which happened to be Workers Day.



It’s safe to say that the IYNUNSCR-2250 gathers young people in leadership, not leaving behind dreamers of all works of life, to champion the cause of global peace and stability.



Other people who were sworn in, included the Ghana Head body, Ambassadors, Crème de la Crème as Patrons, the women commissioner, group of young leaders which includes: Youth Ministers and Youth MPs.



They were charged by their Global Board Chair, Hon. Hopeson Adorye to hold the fort in defending and advocating for the implementation of stringent policies of the United Nations Security Council.



The Youth government wing of the IYNUNSCR-2250 Ghana was formed to carefully vet and inaugurate into office, Young leaders across the country as representatives to propagate the United Nations Security Council’s Resolution 2250, poised to building a unified youth front to achieve global peace, security and unity, while enhancing the participation of the Ghanaian youth in the decision-making process at all levels and increasing their influence on national development and international cooperation.



Humanitarian Journey



Hon. Eric Michael Ogazi was appointed because of his long-standing commitment and dedicated service to Humanitarian works and philanthropy.



The Young man Assists needy patients at hospitals by paying off huge sums of hospital bills In different situations of critical emergencies, he has set out for blood transfusion to save lives of patients, which to the effect motivated him to chair a pertinent course that always encourages selfless blood transfusion to ill patients across hospitals in Africa.



He offers emotional, mental & financial support to old people and to effect, he is referred to as NWA-OHA in Owerri, Imo State Nigeria. He is recorded of tremendous involvement in environmental sensitization programs in the FCT Abuja, Nigeria. Not living unnoticed his opinion to educating people in all ramifications and to the effect, he helped renovate dilapidated two primary school libraries in Imo state, Nigeria.



His Selflessness, style, charisma and poise is evident the reason he was awarded Most Distinguished Male Personality of The Year by The National Association of Library & Information Science Students of Imo State University, Nigeria.



In Ghana, he has also offered scholarships to so many merited students to better their craft, talent and skills in the fields of Tv Presenting, Acting, Modeling, Dancing and makeup.



His latest beneficiaries are the University of Ghana, city campus Students, who participated in the FACE OF THE CITY beauty pageant. The winner of the pageant, the first and second runner-up all got a 100 percent scholarship, while the 13 other finalists were all offered a 70 percent scholarship to professionally get trained in Acting and modeling at Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy’s, 3 months intensive Diploma course.



It’s also interesting to note that he has previously served in the capacity of the youth minister for Employment and labor relations in 2022 at the United Nations Youth Association of Ghana.



Through the auspices of the Urban and Rural Dream Foundation, he has organized sensitization programs for teenage girls about What can be done to reduce the prevalence of teen pregnancy in rural and even urban areas.



“I am greatly honored and privileged for this milestone, I believe in education that’s not solely acquired by studying to attain a degree but by traveling for exposure to learn about other cultural backgrounds and practices of others which can be achieved by traveling.



Tourism as a social cultural and economic phenomenon that entails the movement of people to places outside their usual environment for personal or business/professional purposes contributes immensely to the growth of every economy.



In my capacity as the youth minister for Tourism, culture and Creative Arts, I will ensure to promote the development and activities of the tourism sector through networking, collaboration & integration of individuals & entities from varied backgrounds to boost our economy, benefit our tourism industry as well put Ghana on the world map, while working with the decision-makers In the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts of the Republic of Ghana.



I believe there exists a lot of potential & resources that are yet to be explored and developed for our common interests, I’m humbled, grateful and ready to serve,” said Hon. Eric Michael Ogazi.



The Global President of International Youth Network H.E Lilian Sally Addo outlined the purpose for which the organization was formed while she emphasized the objective of the United Nations Security Council to make youth across the world ambassadors of global peace and stability.



“Resolution 2250 is an agreement reached by the UN Security Council, having realized that the youth across the world play a vital role in maintaining peace. So, the council decided to adopt these findings to what we have today to broaden the agenda of involving the youth in national decision-making bodies,” she stated.