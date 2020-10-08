General News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Eric Adom Roosevelt cleared of visa fraud charges

The businessman was standing trial for his alleged involvement in visa fraud

Eric Adom Roosevelt, a businessman who was on trial for his alleged involvement in visa fraud has been cleared of the allegations leveled against him.



In 2018, Roosevelt was charged for defrauding three persons, while David Kweku Amankwah Edusah, said to be his accomplice, was charged for abetment of crime.



The accused persons were said to be operating an NGO with the name Global Green Environmental Network and Adroa Global Foundation for Humanity, which they allegedly used as a decoy to send people outside Ghana at a fee.



The Prosecution said, in August 2018, the victims were introduced to Edusah by a witness that he (Edusah) could help them travel to Germany. Despite receiving payment, Roosevelt reportedly failed to fulfill his part of the bargain.



A criminal check notice from the Ghana Police, dated August 3, 2020 however says Roosevelt "does not appear in the criminal records of the Ghana Police Service."



Below are the documents:













Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.