Equip our science lab to meet the modern day STEM education - Asanteman Headmaster to governmentt

Regional News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



The Headmaster of Asanteman SHS Mr Nathaniel Antwi Asamoah has appealed to the ministry of education and corporate Ghana to equip the school’s science laboratory with the necessary tools and equipment that would promote STEM education in the school.



Mr. Asamoah the headmaster said the school [Asanteman SHS] is well know known for their excellence in General Arts in the region but students have now developed a greater interest in studying General Science in the school hence there is a need to improve science laboratory block whiles stocking the lab with ultra modern equipment.



Speaking to GhanaWeb at Asanteman science fair dubbed "Scientific advancing using the mind”, the headteacher reiterated that the school has been excelling in general arts although but the Science fair is aimed to promote and encourage the students to live up to expectations and also meet the demand of modern-day education.



“In other to increase the school’s performance in the science program, we’ve deliberately instituted this science fair for the science club to exhibit their prowess in their field of study. This event was supposed to be held outside but because it’s the maiden edition, the school have limited it to the school and very soon Asanteman SHS would be a force to reckon in term of STEM and would compete at the highest level” he added.



Moreover, Kingsford Frimpong a science teacher at the school revealed the motive behind this science fair is to project the practicals that teachers at the science department have taught them and often practices within their labs to their fellow students and to the public.



He also further appealed to the education ministry, stakeholders and alumni to come back to give back to their alma matter in terms of support to refurbish their science laboratory with ultramodern equipment.



Asanteman SHS is gradually picking up the pieces in terms of Science and Mathematics education. Asanteman SHS was denied by Kumasi Girls SHS with a close margin from reaching the National Championship level of the National Science and Maths Quiz 2021 (NSMQ).