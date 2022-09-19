Enyan Asempenyin chiefs banish missing old woman found in public toilet

Regional News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The traditional leaders of Enyan Asempanyin in the Ajumako Essiam District of the Central Region have reportedly banished a 50-year-old woman found in a public latrine after going missing for three days.



Madam Yaah Prah, according to media reports, was found on August 31, 2022, after going missing for three days.



The old lady was rescued when a young man who had gone to use the public toilet heard the voice of Yaa Prah screaming for help.



The young man raised the alarm causing the Breman Essiam Fire Station officers to be called to rescue the old woman from the latrine.



However, latest report by Kasapafmonline.com, sighted by GhanaWeb, indicates that the chiefs and elders of the community have performed traditional rites to banish the woman from the town.



According to the report, Yaa Prah was banished by the traditional leaders after returning from the hospital on allegations of her being a witch.



The traditional leaders allude that staying with the old woman in the town is likely to bring calamity to the town hence the decision to banish her.



They have therefore performed rituals and libations to appease the gods of the town and avert any such calamities from befalling their community.



Meanwhile, Yaa Prah is now said to be living in her hometown at Enyan Apaa in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District.



At the time of her rescue in August, the old woman claimed that she was travelling with her bag, which was said to be containing money.



The Fire Commander for Ajumako Enyan Essiam District, DO3 Augustine Cudjoe, at the time of the rescue, expressed shock at how it was possible for the woman to ‘drown’ in the 12-feet pit latrine since it had a hole so narrow for her to go through.



GA/SEA