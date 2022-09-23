Entrance exams paper at Ghana School of Law leaks

General News of Friday, 23 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Students looking to enter the Ghana School of Law are expected to write their entrance examination later Friday, September 23, 2022, but GhanaWeb has received information that the questions have leaked.



According to a report on citinewsroom.com, the questions for the paper scheduled for 10am have already made their way onto social media.



The report added that the examination is being supervised by the Independent Examination Committee of the General Legal Council (GLC).



The examination is made of four questions, and with the questions leaked, it is unclear if the paper would be called off or not.



The report, however, added that the GLC is currently strategizing the way forward.



It would be recalled that in July 2022, the IEB - the body responsible for examinations at the Ghana School of Law, cancelled a Civil Procedure paper scheduled to be written on July 15, 2022.



According to an earlier report on GhanaWeb, the Independent Examinations Body decided to cancel the paper over suspicions that the questions had leaked hours before it was to be administered.



A copy of the paper is said to have widely circulated across various social media platforms before the time it was scheduled to be written.



EA/SEA