Enthusiasm surrounding independence celebration decreasing - Ex WOII

Regional News of Saturday, 5 March 2022

Source: GNA

Ex-WOII Frederick Gyabaah, the Sunyani West District Secretary of the Veterans Association of Ghana (VAG), has expressed worry over the low passion and enthusiasm characterising the independence anniversary celebration in recent times and called for measures to revive it.



He said the euphoria and happiness associated with the celebration back in their day was quite different from what was being witnessed today.



Ex-WOII Gyabaah, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, during their time, it was the pride of everyone, especially students, to participate in the anniversary parade and the public excitement was huge.



“In our days, throughout the week of the anniversary, businesses come to a standstill until the celebration is over," he said.



"It was a great feeling to be part of the Army contingent to march and colleague officers who could not participate performed other services to support.



"However, that cannot be said of recent anniversaries as little importance is attached to the whole celebration," WOII Gyabaah added.



Ex-FCPO Ahmed Moomin Abdul-Hag, the VAG Manager in charge of the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo regions, said in the late 60s and 70s being part of the independence celebration was a privilege every citizen loved.



"I remember somewhere in 1977 in Wa, during one of the independence anniversaries, where I was asked to lead the recital of the pledge as a student and that was a memorable moment for me," he said.