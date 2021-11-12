Ensure safety of students – GES Board Chair to headmasters

General News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Board Chairman of the Council for Ghana Education Service (GES), Michael Nsowah, has explained that the laws of the GES say every headmaster or headmistress must ensure the safety of every student or pupil.



The Former Director-General of GES said the laws are there and they are being implemented but the situation where some schools go overboard is unfortunate.



Mr. Nsowah gave these explanations in an interview on 3FM’s Sunrise while commenting on the murder of Sam’un Larhan, the 15-year-old student of Konongo Odumase Senior High School (KOSS) who was stabbed to death allegedly by his colleagues.



A form-one student KOSS identified as Sam’un Larhan was stabbed to death following a scuffle with a fellow student.



Five persons, who are also students, have been remanded into custody.



Mr. Nsowah told Sunrise host, Alfred Ocansey that “it cannot be a case of, it has been accepted. It [homo] has been banned. The laws are being implemented”.



He added “in our time, we had homo’s night. We had it but we didn’t hurt anybody. Every headmaster or headmistress is expected to ensure that every child of the school is safe.



“Headmasters and headmistresses are expected to ensure that these laws are enforced so it has not been accepted. The rules are there”.



Mr. Nsowah said, “such acts are criminal offences. If it’s a criminal offence, we can’t do anything until the court says otherwise”.



“Yesterday, the GES had a virtual management meeting with directors and dealt with the issue so an action is being taken on the part of GES management.”