Ensure resolution of all boundary disputes with our neighbours – Akufo-Addo to GhBC Board

General News of Saturday, 16 October 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

President Akufo-Addo has charged the newly constituted governing board of the Ghana Boundary Commission (GhBC) to ensure that all existing land and maritime boundary disputes are resolved during their term in office.



According to President Akufo-Addo, the African continent “over the cause of several decades has and still experiences a number of inter-state border disputes which has serious implications for the security of the countries involved”. To that end, the President says every effort must be made to resolve any such disputes that Ghana and her neighbours may have.



Addressing the Inauguration ceremony of the reconstituted Ghana Boundary Commission at the banquet hall of the Jubilee House today the 15th of October 2021, after administering the official oath and the oath of secrecy to the board, President Akufo-Addo said “we are told by the Institute of security studies that African maritime boundary disputes for example, that “unless resolved in a concerted and timely manner, will imperil both the long and short term implementation of maritime policies and strategies. African States and stakeholders must prioritize boundary dispute resolution if a vital maritime economic development is to occur”.



“We still have a number of boundary disputes with our neighbours, both land and maritime. Thankfully none of these challenges have been violent” PresidentAkufo-Addo said.



“An extensive analysis of our borders for example shows numerous recorded cases of distractions at the boundary markings of our demarcated lands and maritime boundaries. This situation exposes us to security, economic and other developmental implications including setting the tone for potential conflicts with neighbouring countries” the President added.



Based on these concerns, the President charged the new governing board to spearhead the amicable resolution of all existing border abd maritime boundary disputes to avert any potential conflicts in the future.



“There are also ongoing efforts to settle border problems with Burkina Faso in Paga, in the Kassena-Nankana district, and Sapeliga in the Bawku West District, both in the Upper East Region. The vast amount of mineral resources along our borders including in the famous dollar power, in the Savannah Region, makes it imperative that we conclude these matters once and for all to forestall any potential needless conflicts” President Akufo-Addo noted.



Chairperson of the Governing Body



Chairperson of the Governing body of the Ghana Boundary Commission, Samuel Abu Jinpor, in his response noted on behalf of his colleague board members that the work of the Ghana Boundary Commission is consequential to the peace and security of the nation. He, therefore, assured the President that the board will work hard to



“We thank you for appointing us to this high office and we pledge our commitment and dedication to protect the interests of our nation in all border and boundary issues” Samuel Abu Jinpor the board chairman and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources stated.



Members of the GhBC Board



The reconstituted Ghana Boundary Commission board has Samuel Abu Jinpor, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, as it’s Chairman.



The rest of the remaining 14 member board are Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney – General and Minister for Justice, Dominic Nitiwul, MP, Minister for Defence, Lawrence Asangongo Apaalse, representative of the Minister of Energy, Nathaniel Amonoo Wilson, representative of Ministry of Transport and Samuel Seth Passah, representative of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.



The remaining members are Osei Bonsu Dickson, Esq, representing the National Security Council, Emmanuel Philip Owusu-Boakye, Ghana Revenue Authority, Surv. Michael Enam Dordor, FGhIS, Ghana Institute of Surveyors, Prof. Jerry Samuel Yaw Kuma, Ghana Institute of Geoscientists, Dr. Bukari Ali, Minister’s Nominee, Major General Emmanuel Wekem Kotia, National Coordinator, Ghana Boundary Commission, and a representative of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture yet to be nominated.



The Boundary Commission



Ghana Boundary Commission (GhBC) exist to ensure that Ghana’s land, maritime and air boundaries are effectively secured and managed within the framework of International Law, Peace and Security, and the African Union (AU) and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Protocols on African and Regional Integration.



The mission of GhBC is to demarcate, delimit and manage Ghana’s international and internal boundaries, including settling boundary disputes through the implementation of National legislation, and Regional and International Conventions on boundary management and cross-border cooperation in Africa.



The goals of the Commission are to determine and demarcate the land boundaries of Ghana and delimit the maritime boundaries of Ghana in accordance with accepted principles of international law, protect and secure the interest of the Republic in determining and demarcating land boundaries and delimiting maritime boundaries of Ghana.



Other goals if the Commission are to adopt international best practice in the demarcation of land boundaries and delimiting of boundaries of Ghana, Promote an effective and efficient management of the boundary demarcation and delimitation processes and ensure consideration of the interest of Ghanaians affected by the placement of boundaries.



