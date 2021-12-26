Ensure less handling of babies this Yuletide — Midwife

Health News of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: GNA

Lactating mothers and childcare givers have been cautioned against multiple handling of toddlers which made them vulnerable to contracting diseases, especially COVID-19.



Madam Sabina Annobil, a Midwife at the Adisadel Health Centre in Cape Coast, said, "Mothers should be mindful that the COVID-19 is around so they must ensure their babies health and safety is their topmost priority."



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, she said protecting themselves and observing the laid down directives of wearing nose masks and regular washing of hands would effectively protect their babies.



However, giving details of Christmas eve babies, she said the facility recorded two babies, a male and a female, weighing 2.7kg and 3.4kg respectively.



The babies were delivered through normal delivery looking healthy, strong and were subsequently discharged.



Similarly, as at 0900 hours when the GNA visited the Cape Coast Metro Hospital, two girls and a boy had been delivered safely.



The girls, who weighed 5.2kg and 4.5kg, were born through normal delivery while the 3.7kg boy was delivered through a caesarean operation.



At the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Hospital, there was no delivery at the time of visit.



The situation was not different at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH), where authorities could not speak with the GNA team.



The team observed that fresh babies were delivered and parents and family members were seen around looking cheerful and happy.



Aunty Araba Koomson, a mother with her third child, expressed gratitude to God for the safe delivery.



She said it had been her prayer to give birth on the eve of Christmas, adding, "God has fulfiled my wish."