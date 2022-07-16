Ensure implementation of Road Safety Code during NPP elections - NRSA

General News of Saturday, 16 July 2022

Source: GNA

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to implement the Road Safety Code of Conduct for political parties as it embarked on its National Executives Elections tomorrow.



A statement issued by NRSA and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the NPP should adhere to the dictates of the Code that was aimed at minimizing road safety risk associated with political party activities.



It said the Code also enjoined political parties to appoint Road Safety Officers to coordinate the safe transportation of party supporters at all levels.



The Authority noted that the party’s National Delegates Conference would likely increase vehicular and pedestrian movement and its associated risks to road traffic crashes and advised participants to plan their journey and avoid driving tired and at high speeds.



It therefore urged the National Planning Committee for the Conference to put in place strong safety measures to ensure the safety of motorist, passengers and pedestrians attending the conference and road users within the capital city during the period of the Conference.



The statement admonished the party’s delegates and members to observe the maximum 80 kilometers per hour speed (Kph) limit for all highways leading to the capital city, the 50kph limit for built-up areas and the 30kph ceiling for roads within schools, hospitals, churches, mosque, and other related places.



“We expect that in the period during and after the conference, the Authority can count on the party's leadership to help ensure safety, protect lives and Stay Alive. Once again, we wish you a successful National Delegate Conference,” it said.